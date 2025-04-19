Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian Forces Target Azerbaijani Positions In Gorus District

Armenian Forces Target Azerbaijani Positions In Gorus District


2025-04-19 02:05:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Late on April 18, units of the Armenian armed forces fired upon Azerbaijani Army positions, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The incident occurred at approximately 22:35, when Armenian troops stationed near the village of Dyg in the Gorus district opened fire using small arms in the direction of Azerbaijani military posts.

“Adequate retaliatory measures were taken by our units in response to the attack,” the Ministry emphasized.

The situation remains under control, and no casualties have been reported as of now.

MENAFN19042025000195011045ID1109447573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search