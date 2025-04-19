Armenian Forces Target Azerbaijani Positions In Gorus District

MENAFN - AzerNews) Late on April 18, units of the Armenian armed forces fired upon Azerbaijani Army positions,reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The incident occurred at approximately 22:35, when Armenian troops stationed near the village of Dyg in the Gorus district opened fire using small arms in the direction of Azerbaijani military posts.

“Adequate retaliatory measures were taken by our units in response to the attack,” the Ministry emphasized.

The situation remains under control, and no casualties have been reported as of now.