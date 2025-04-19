403
Forpressrelease Joins Global Industrial Utilities Forum 2025 (GIUF Saudi Arabia) As Media Partner
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 19, 2025: Global Industrial Utilities Forum 2025 (GIUF) is the premier event dedicated to technological innovation and advancements in industrial power and water utilities. The GIUF Saudi Arabia will offer an unparalleled platform to explore cutting-edge products, services, and solutions from industry-leading exhibitors across various sectors. ForPressRelease joins GIUF2025 as Media Partner and will endeavor to make this event a grand success. .
The Global Industrial Utilities Forum 2025 will serve as a platform for industry leaders, tech experts, and decision-makers to share knowledge, explore innovative ideas, and decide on best practices that will enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.
The GIUF 2025 will take place on 28-30 April 2025 at Movenpick Hotel, Al Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The experts attending this important conference will explore water conservation strategies, including
Smart water management techniques
Industrial water recycling and reuse
Advanced desalination technologies
Efficient Cooling Systems & Process Optimization
Leak Detection & Preventative Maintenance
Regulatory Compliance & Certifications
The GIUF Forum invites abstracts from researchers, industry leaders, and innovators. The valuable research and insights will be considered for the technical conference series. This is an opportunity to share the latest research findings, innovative solutions, and industry insights with the global audience. One can submit the abstract using this lin .
The three-day long event will also host an exhibition. The exhibition at the Global Industrial Utilities Forum will offer a unique opportunity for organisations to showcase their innovative products, services, and solutions to a diverse and global audience. The GIUF 2025 not only allows exhibitors to introduce their latest advancements but also presents a collaborative environment for key industry players to help develop innovative solutions.
About ForPressRelease
ForPressRelease is a brand of AptIdea Solutions, which is a renowned digital assets creation company. Launched in 2010, FPR is a leading press release distribution platform in India, with 88000+ registered users, which mainly comprises business leaders, journalists, PR agencies, SEO professionals and others. FPR works in the areas of PR, digital marketing, event promotions, and image building needs of businesses, startups and other organisations.
