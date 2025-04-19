One Enemy Kalibr Carrier On Combat Duty In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on April 19, 2025, the Ukrainian Navy reported the presence of a Russian warship in the Black Sea, armed with a total salvo of six missiles.

This update was shared in operational information posted on the Navy's official Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“There is one enemy warship in the Black Sea, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to six missiles. There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the report states.

Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean Sea, Russian forces currently have three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, capable of launching a total of up to 16 missiles, according to Navy operational data.

CinC Syrskyi stresses need to enhance protection of weapons, military equipment amid Russian offensive

Over the past 24 hours, vessels have transited the Kerch Strait in service of Russian interests. Six vessels headed toward the Black Sea, four of which were en route to the Bosphorus Strait, while seven vessels sailed toward the Azov Sea, including two bound for the Bosphorus Strait.

Illustrative photo