Masters Absence Fuels Si Woo Kim Into Contention At RBC Heritage

Missing his first Masters Tournament in nine years was painful for Si Woo Kim and winning this week's RBC Heritage may well be the healing therapy to put him back in the right mood.

The South Korean star produced a sublime 7-under 64 at Harbour Town on Friday to charge into tied second place on 10-under, two shots back of 36-hole leader Justin Thomas in the USD 20 million PGA Tour Signature event.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (70), who is tied sixth on 8-under, and fellow major champions Collin Morikawa (66), Brian Harman (69) and Wyndham Clark (70), all on 7-under, are amongst the heavyweights chasing Thomas, who added a 69 to his opening 61 to lead on 12-under.

Kim, a four-time PGA Tour winner, was peeved he missed the trip to Augusta National for the first time since 2017.“I got so much frustrated last week watching the Masters, but somehow I got to move on. So I'm just trying to focus this week,” said the 29-year-old, who entered the week on the back of two missed cuts in Texas.

“I was kind of pressured like before two weeks to the Masters. I knew I played last eight years at the Masters. I don't want to miss it this year, but somehow a lot of pressure on the Texas swing, so I didn't make it.”

The likeable Kim is trying to use his frustration to ignite his game which has yet to fully light up this season. He is still without a top-10 through 11 starts but has registered four top-25s. While his ball striking has been solid, Kim's bane has largely been on the putting greens this year where he ranks 140th in Strokes Gained: Putting. He has dabbled between the broom-handle putter and short putter, which he is using to great effect so far this week as he ranks second through 36 holes.

“It was a good round. And then I wasn't feeling really good, but somehow I kind of figure out on the golf course, so kind of played good iron shots. I've got to more figure out my golf shot but it feels very comfortable. Yeah, we got two days more,” he said.

He produced a glorious eagle after firing a 276-yard approach to five feet on the par-5 5th hole to go along with six birdies and a single bogey to haul himself onto the leaderboard. In 2018, Kim lost in a playoff at Harbour Town to Satoshi Kodaira of Japan, hence he has an old score to settle.

“I've been playing good here before, so I like it. You don't have to hit it far on this golf course. Even short hitters can play, which is why I like it,” he said.

“I wasn't feeling good even at the start of yesterday. Driver feels like scary when I'm on the tee. Kind of worried too much. If I hit it good, it's just go, go, go and look at the pin and not worry about anything. This time, I just worry about pretty much everything. Just a bit more conservative play today.”