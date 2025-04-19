Colin Farrell Reveals Reason For Putting Son In Care

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Colin Farrell has revealed the heartbreaking decision to put his son James into long term care as he shared his fears for the future.

The actor, who previously shared how his son James had been misdiagnosed with cerebral palsy, revealed the heartbreaking medical error before doctors eventually confirmed James has Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities, reports co.

Opening up on the decision, the Golden Globe winner shared his fears for the future if they didn't put support in place for his 21-year-old son.

"It's tricky, some parents will say 'I want to take care of my child myself' and I respect that," the actor said.

"But my horror would be... What if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James' mother, Kim, has a car crash and she's taken too – and then James is on his own?"

Speaking to Candis Magazine the Batman star added: "Then he's a ward of the state and he goes where? We'd have no say in it."

Farrell and Kim Bordenave are looking to find somewhere for James he can go "now while we're still alive and healthy" so they can visit him and also take him out.

He shared: "We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected."

Last summer, the actor opened up on the impact of James' misdiagnosis.

Colin said the syndrome is often misdiagnosed with cerebral palsy due to both conditions having similar symptoms. It wasn't until James was around two and a half that he was correctly diagnosed after a paediatric neurologist advised he was tested for Angelman syndrome.

After the correct diagnosis was confirmed, the star confessed he had two important questions he had to ask doctors.

"I remember the first two questions I asked were, 'What's the life expectancy and how much pain is involved?'," Colin said.

"And the doctor said, 'Life expectancy, as far as we can tell, is the same for you and for me, and pain, no.'"