Zero Fintech Group Limited (Stock Code: 0093.HK) Announces Record-Breaking 2024 Annual Results
2024 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue: HK$261.8 million a 33% increase YoY, driven by our Fintech Lending segment, which contributed 98% of the total revenue. Net Profit: HK$27.1million a 123% increase YoY, reflecting operational efficiency and disciplined risk management. Membership: Registered members grew to 160K , demonstrating successful user acquisition strategy and product attractiveness to users.
Strategic Highlights:
- Strategic Alliance with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong)
- Well developed Credit Risk Assessment Policy
- Improvement of the accuracy of the algorithm
- Strategic Acquisition of Alpha Times
- Quick acceptance of X Pay ( 'Buy Now, Pay Later')
Looking ahead, while global economic challenges persist, we're committed to:
- Expanding X Wallet and X Pay through AI-driven credit models and omnichannel marketing. Strengthening risk frameworks to navigate rising interest rates and market volatility. Exploring synergies between fintech and property sectors for long-term sustainability.
Explore the Full Report:
Hashtag: #ZeroFintech #XPay #XWallet
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Zero Fintech Group Limited
Founded in 1969, Zero Fintech Group Limited, previously known as Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited, has evolved to focus on three core business areas: property development and investment, money lending, and payment solutions, tailored for individual clients and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Under the 'Zero Finance' brand, the Group's subsidiary has introduced the X Wallet App 'The First A.I. Express Loan App in Hong Kong'. The app features X Lend, an instant AI-based lending service, and X Pay, a 'buy now, pay later' function, making it the one and only 'Super App' in the city that offers both lending and payment services.
With a presence across Hong Kong and Mainland China, Zero Fintech Group Limited provides a comprehensive platform for financial transactions, delivering diverse and innovative solutions to its clientele.
Zero Fintech Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment