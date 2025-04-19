Vinfast Partners With Bengkel BOS To Expand Service Workshop Network In Indonesia

Mr. Mochamad Agus Rijadi (left), Director of Aftersales at VinFast Indonesia, and Mr. Endro Arifin, President Director of PT Penta Artha Impressi (Bengkel BOS), at the MOU signing ceremony.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 -Under the agreement, 12 service workshops of PT Penta Artha Impressi (Bengkel BOS) will be authorized to provide repair, warranty, and maintenance services for VinFast's electric vehicle models. This network of service workshops is strategically located across key areas such as South Jakarta, West Jakarta, East Jakarta, Tangerang, and Yogyakarta, aiming to maximize convenience for customers.will conform to VinFast's quality standards and procedures. This network of service centers is fully equipped with modern facilities, machinery, and equipment, meeting strict technical requirements.As a strategic authorized service partner, Bengkel BOS will also, ensuring that electric vehicle users in Indonesia have access to high-quality products that adhere to VinFast's global standards.Throughout the partnership, VinFast is committed toto Bengkel BOS. This is particularly crucial as VinFast's electric vehicle product line expands in Indonesia and the number of vehicle deliveries is projected to increase., stated: 'Leveraging our experience, local expertise, and extensive service workshop network, we are honored to become a strategic partner of VinFast on its journey to conquer the Indonesian market. Together, Bengkel BOS and VinFast are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to consumers while contributing to the continuous development of the region's electric vehicle market.', stated,To accelerate the green transition in Indonesia, we believe that building strong, long-term customer trust is paramount. To achieve this, VinFast actively collaborates with reputable partners to expand our network of authorized service workshops in Indonesia. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the three core pillars that have defined the VinFast brand: high-quality products, inclusive pricing, and outstanding after-sales service.'VinFast offers one of the market's most diverse portfolios of all-electric vehicles, ranging from the mini-SUV VF 3 and the A-segment SUV VF 5 to the C-segment SUV VF e34. In parallel with its continuously expanding product ecosystem, VinFast is broadening its network of dealerships and service workshops nationwide, aiming to deliver high-quality products and services to consumers.Concurrently, VinFast is cultivating a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem through strategic collaborations with key partners, including the all-electric taxi operator GSM and the global charging infrastructure developer V-GREEN.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ('EV') manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at







About PT Penta Artha Impressi (Bengkel BOS)

Bengkel BOS operates 29 high-standard car workshops, prioritizing its business in tyres, oils, spare parts, and car services. In addition, the services are supported by professional technicians and the latest technology. Bengkel BOS is committed to providing excellent service for customers and becoming a leading network of digital automotive workshops. Learn more at:







VinFast