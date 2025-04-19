MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="BRDB and Award-Winning Heatherwick Studio to Unveil Community-Focused Development in Damansara Heights" data-link=" and Award-Winning Heatherwick Studio to Unveil Community-Focused Development in Damansara Heights" class="whatsapp" The project will blend retail, residential, and community spaces to encourage an interconnected, people-centered living experience



Xi'an CCBD, China A new district in the historic city of Xi'an clad in crafted ceramics and centered around a vertical part the Xi'an Tree.

Azabudai Hills, Tokyo An urban district seamlessly integrating undulating roofs and green spaces.

Little Island, New York A visionary public park floating on the Hudson River.

Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town A contemporary art museum transformed from a historic grain silo.

1000 Trees, Shanghai A mixed-use development taking design inspiration from forest-capped mountains surrounding the city.

Coal Drops Yard, London A 1850s warehouse turned retail hub in the centre of London. Changi East, Singapore Changi Airport's largest expansion project designed to meet anticipated air travel demands around the mid-2030s.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2025 - BRDB, one of Malaysia's most trusted property developers for 60 years, has officially acquired the land at Kuala Lumpur's Wisma Damansara, marking the beginning of an architecturally-led mix-use development in partnership with world-renowned British design firm Heatherwick studio.Strategically located near MRT Semantan, the development will serve as a gateway between Damansara Heights and the heart of Kuala Lumpur. The project will introduce an interconnected residential and retail experience that enriches the lives of those within.Heatherwick studio's debut project in Malaysia brings its signature human-centric design approach to one of Kuala Lumpur's most sought-after neighbourhoods. The retail component will offer a hybrid indoor-outdoor experience, mindfully blending natural landscapes with convenient amenities.Poised to be a vibrant community hub, it will encourage social engagement, wellness, and a closer relationship with nature.'This partnership with Heatherwick studio marks a transformative moment for BRDB and Malaysian architecture,' said, Executive Chairman of BRDB. 'This development is not just about redefining the skyline of Damansara Heights; it's about rethinking how people engage with urban spaces. As BRDB celebrates its 60th anniversary, we are committed to creating a legacy project that will evolve alongside the community and stand the test of time.', Founder and Design Director of Heatherwick studio shared his excitement about the partnership. 'We are thrilled to partner with BRDB for our first project in Malaysia. This is an exciting time in the region, and we hope to bring a joyful and impactful community hub to Damansara.'Globally, Heatherwick studio is celebrated for its portfolio of award-winning projects. These include:Now, in collaboration with BRDB, the studio will bring its innovative, design-driven approach to Damansara Heights. The new development will not only introduce a fresh perspective on mixed-use spaces but also reinforce BRDB's commitment to quality, innovation, and timeless design.For more information about the project and BRDB's vision, please visit .image can download from this link - DSC09840.jpg(L-R):, Founder and Design Director of Heatherwick studio; and, Executive Chairman, BRDBHashtag: #BRDB#Heatherwickstudio

