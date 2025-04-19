Steak Specialty Restaurant "STEAK SUDAKU" Opens Its Third Store In Telok Ayer As Its First Franchise In Singapore
OMIGYU TRADING SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Omi Beef Trading Co., Ltd. (Head office: Moriyama City, Shiga Prefecture / CEO: Takaoki Nishino), opened its first franchise store, "STEAK SUDAKU" Telok Ayer store (3 Boon Tat St) on Monday, April 14, 2025.
[STEAK SUDAKU]
"STEAK SUDAKU" is a fast-casual restaurant with Omi beef steaks as its main product, and offers quick delivery and service. The new brand name "Sudaku" has the following meaning, and is a coined word using Chinese simplified characters that is similar in sound and meaning to the Japanese word "Sudaku (gather)".
-Xǐ: joy, enjoy
-Dá: achieve
-Jù: gather
The meaning behind "Sudaku": A place where people can gather and have fun.
[Store details]
Store name: Steak Sudaku Telok Ayer
Address: 3 Boon Tat St, Singapore 069612
Opening hours: 11:00-15:00 (last orders 14:30) 17:00-21:00 (last orders 20:30)
Opening date: Monday, April 14, 2025
Instagram: @steak_sudaku_telok_ayer
[To apply for a franchise]
Application URL:
[Company information]
Company name: OMIGYU TRADING SINGAPORE PTE.LTD.
Head office: 20 COLLYER QUAY #12-06 20 COLLYER QUAY SINGAPORE 049-319
Business: Import business, restaurant business, franchise business
RALPH POH
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment