Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Steak Specialty Restaurant "STEAK SUDAKU" Opens Its Third Store In Telok Ayer As Its First Franchise In Singapore


2025-04-19 12:00:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Omi Beef Trading Co., Ltd., a trading company specializing in Omi beef, exports Omi beef from Shiga Prefecture to Singapore through its own business and will further spread the Omi beef brand through a wholly owned subsidiary.

OMIGYU TRADING SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Omi Beef Trading Co., Ltd. (Head office: Moriyama City, Shiga Prefecture / CEO: Takaoki Nishino), opened its first franchise store, "STEAK SUDAKU" Telok Ayer store (3 Boon Tat St) on Monday, April 14, 2025.

[STEAK SUDAKU]
"STEAK SUDAKU" is a fast-casual restaurant with Omi beef steaks as its main product, and offers quick delivery and service. The new brand name "Sudaku" has the following meaning, and is a coined word using Chinese simplified characters that is similar in sound and meaning to the Japanese word "Sudaku (gather)".

-Xǐ: joy, enjoy
-Dá: achieve
-Jù: gather

The meaning behind "Sudaku": A place where people can gather and have fun.

[Store details]

Store name: Steak Sudaku Telok Ayer
Address: 3 Boon Tat St, Singapore 069612

Opening hours: 11:00-15:00 (last orders 14:30) 17:00-21:00 (last orders 20:30)
Opening date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Instagram: @steak_sudaku_telok_ayer

[To apply for a franchise]
Application URL:

[Company information]
Company name: OMIGYU TRADING SINGAPORE PTE.LTD.
Head office: 20 COLLYER QUAY #12-06 20 COLLYER QUAY SINGAPORE 049-319
Business: Import business, restaurant business, franchise business

RALPH POH
...


MENAFN19042025004107003653ID1109447419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search