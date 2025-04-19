Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anurag Kashyap 'Apologies' After Row Over Brahmin Remark, Says 'Auraton Ko Baksh Do, Itna Sanskaar Toh...'

Anurag Kashyap 'Apologies' After Row Over Brahmin Remark, Says 'Auraton Ko Baksh Do, Itna Sanskaar Toh...'


2025-04-19 12:00:29
(MENAFN- Live Mint) On Friday night, Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap on Friday issued a public apology after remarking the Brahmin community, which sparked controversy amid the ongoing 'Phule' debate.

In a detailed note shared on Instagram, Kashyap expressed regret, stating,“No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, or friends.”

Earlier in the day, the Maharaja actor faced significant backlash for his controversial statement, where he said he would“urinate on the Brahmins.”

Seet the latest post here:

Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai.

Key Takeaways
  • Public figures must navigate the fine line between free speech and community sensitivity.
  • Context is crucial in understanding controversial statements.
  • The impact of social media can amplify backlash against public remarks.

