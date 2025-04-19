Anurag Kashyap 'Apologies' After Row Over Brahmin Remark, Says 'Auraton Ko Baksh Do, Itna Sanskaar Toh...'
In a detailed note shared on Instagram, Kashyap expressed regret, stating,“No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, or friends.”
Also Read: 'Jab caste system hi nahin hai to....': Anurag Kashyap rants about controversy over Phule movie
Earlier in the day, the Maharaja actor faced significant backlash for his controversial statement, where he said he would“urinate on the Brahmins.”Seet the latest post here:
Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai.Key Takeaways
- Public figures must navigate the fine line between free speech and community sensitivity. Context is crucial in understanding controversial statements. The impact of social media can amplify backlash against public remarks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment