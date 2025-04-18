UP CM Yogi To Launch Rs 1,500 Cr Development Projects During Gorakhpur Visit Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Gorakhpur on Saturday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects collectively worth over Rs 1,500 crore.

A total of 147 projects will be inaugurated or launched by the Chief Minister. These include 52 completed projects worth Rs 438.38 crore, and 95 new ones with an estimated cost of Rs 1,061 crore.

Among the prominent projects are the much-anticipated four-lane road connecting Gorakhpur to Deoria and a new 50-bed hospital in Bansgaon, expected to enhance both connectivity and healthcare infrastructure in the region.

CM Yogi will arrive at the venue at 4 p.m. After inspecting the various stalls set up at the event, he will take the stage.

Following a welcome address from Pipraich MLA Mahendra Pal Singh and MP Ravi Kishan, the Chief Minister will distribute kits to the beneficiaries from the stage.

He will then watch a screening of a video related to the inauguration and the laying of foundation stones for various projects. After these events, he will address the public meeting.

This visit comes just days after CM Yogi laid the foundation stone for the 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan' at AIIMS Gorakhpur, a significant step towards bolstering health facilities in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The 500-bed resting facility, aimed at providing affordable accommodation for patients and their attendants, is being developed at a cost of Rs 44 crore with support from the Power Grid Corporation of India under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“AIIMS Gorakhpur is steadily progressing and becoming a key hub for healthcare in this region. It is situated in the heart of eastern UP, and with projects like the Vishram Sadan, we are contributing to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of linking robust healthcare services to the foundation of a developed, modern India,” CM Yogi said during the earlier ceremony.

The Chief Minister's visit on Saturday focusses on the infrastructural and social development of eastern Uttar Pradesh, aiming to upgrade infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and expand public health services throughout the state.