Global Times: Major Infrastructure Projects In Malaysia Showcase Vitality Of BRI Cooperation

BEIJING, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On a recent sunny morning, as the temperature started to climb, the thunderous roar of machinery also appeared to be growing louder at a huge construction site on the outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. With a towering crane periodically moving overhead, workers in white hard hats and colorful vests also moved around frequently.

"My boss said that we are targeting to finish this Gombak Station by the end of this year. That has been any about a year plus, and it will be completed," Ridzuan, a Malaysian technical engineer, told the Global Times. Although he has been part of the construction work for months, witnessing the progress firsthand, Ridzuan appeared to be at shock when describing the goal. "I don't know, but I think if it's another company, this could take at least two years and maybe even up to three years."

The Gombak Station, about 30 minutes away from downtown, is one of the major stops of the East Coat Rail Link (ECRL), a landmark cooperation project between China and Malaysia under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The 665-km railway is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, and once completed, will Malaysia's less-developed east coast with its economic powerhouse on the west coast, according to Xinhua.

Being built by China Communications Construction Co (CCCC), construction work of the ECRL is currently in full swing. And bustling scene at the Gombak Station offers of crucial window into the strong vitality of China-Malaysia BRI cooperation.

Rapid development

The ECRL became an important focus as the two countries aim to further upgrade bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation. In a joint statement issued on Thursday, China and Malaysia agreed to promote the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation Plan signed in 2024 and further synergize development strategies.

In Kuala Lumpur, locals are quick to point out the long history of exchanges between China and Malaysia that started centuries ago, and the rapid development in bilateral ties since formal diplomatic ties started over 50 years ago and Malaysia was among the first to participate in BRI cooperation.

"In the case of Malaysia, China-Malaysia engagement has a centuries-old legacy to trace... Malaysia is the first ASEAN member state building diplomatic ties with China," Ong Tee Keat, president of the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia Pacific and a former minister of transport of Malaysia, told the Global Times. "Bilateral ties embarked on a fast track in 2013 when Malaysia embraced the BRI."

The rapid development in China-Malaysia BRI cooperation is vividly displayed at major projects in Malaysia. In addition to the ECRL, there are also plenty of signs of the strong vitality in BRI cooperation between China and Malaysia.

Rising 452 meters above the heart of Kuala Lumpur's Tun Razak Exchange, the Exchange 106 tower stands as one of Malaysia's tallest structures, a gleaming icon etched into the city's skyline. From the 105th floor, the vibrant panorama of Kuala Lumpur unfolds in breathtaking splendor. Yet, beyond its stunning vistas, this towering marvel serves as a prime vantage point to glimpse the deepening currents of collaboration between China and Malaysia.

The 106-story skyscraper was built by Chinese State Construction Engineering Corp (CSCEC) and the speed of construction work, which lasted about 31 months, was marveled by many locals.

"Because of the location, many people can see the daily progress of the construction, so many people actually paid great attention. And many of them think this is truly unbelievable," Huang Yidong, vice general manager of Malaysia Main Branch of CSCEC, told the Global Times, adding that the project also involved various world-leading construction technologies.

Huang said that the Malaysia branch of CSCEC was established in 2013, the year the BRI was launched. "We comprehensively responded to the initiative," he said, "personally, I feel very proud after joining the work in Malaysia over the past nine years, including the Exchange 106 tower project."

Constant upgrading

Beyond the speed of its conduction, the Exchange 106 also provides a vantage point into the constantly upgrading of China-Malaysia cooperation. Stepping into the grand lobby of Exchange 106, a sprawling space on the right side commands attention, its bold "5G" signage glowing vividly. "This is our 5G technology experience zone," Pei Pei, the tower's marketing manager, told the Global Times, adding several Chinese companies, including Huawei, have rented space inside the building.

Emerging technologies are becoming a main focus of China-Malaysia collaboration. The joint statement issued on Thursday also stated that focusing on four key areas of digital economy, green economy, blue economy and tourism economy, the two sides will expand future economic cooperation. The two sides will also support the co-establishment of Belt and Road joint laboratories by universities from the two countries, according to the joint statement.

As the two countries continue to deepen BRI cooperation, there are also new emerging trends in bilateral collaboration, apart from major projects like the ECRL and the Exchange 106, thanks to deep, time-honored bonds shared by the two peoples.

On a hot Sunday afternoon with grueling heat, a group of young students in uniforms joked and laughed, while enjoying ice creams and drinks inside a drink store inside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur. The store's name is very familiar to many Chinese, especially students: Mixue Bingcheng - a Chinese tea drink chain known for its popular flavors and affordable prices and extensive network of stores across China, including in small towns.

For the same reason, Mixue has gained widespread popularity in the Malaysian market, with about 80 stores having been opened over the past two years or so, according to Khaw Chong Guan, a Mixue Franchisee in Kuala Lumpur.

Khaw said that another critical factor behind Mixue's rapid expansion is the cultural bonds between the two countries that make it easier for Malaysian consumers to adopt to Chinese products. "When Chinese brands come here, we have Chinese Malaysians to communicate with them, so there is an understanding. And it's easy to bring them to the market here," he told the Global Times.

In addition to the historical cultural ties, tangible mutual benefits are what makes the China-Malaysia cooperation successful.

At the construction site of the Gombak Station, Ridzuan was already counting the hours that could be saved from commuting when the ECRL will be completed. "It can reduce, I think, three hours or four hours. It's good for the people actually," he said.

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED