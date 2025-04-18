Priyanka Chopra Jonas Glows Even After 24-Hour Flight

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked flawless even after being in a flight for over 24 hours.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a close-up selfie of herself. Her skin looks smooth and glowing, even under close inspection and lighting. Her make-up is minimal, with a natural look, subtle eyeshadow, defined brows, and a soft pink glossy lip. She completed her look with a hat.

For the caption, she wrote: "Skin is skinning even after being on a plane for 24 hours, thank you, @fabricioormonde"

Priyanka had also shared a picture, which showed a flight map displaying a route over India, from Hyderabad. The green dotted line represents the flight path.

Earlier on April 18, Priyanka shared that she was glad her friend Namrata Shirodkar had a great time at her husband Nick Jonas' show“The Last Five Years.”

Namrata watched“The Last Five Years” in New York and thanked the American pop star for a“spectacular show” and Priyanka for a“fabulous evening.”

With her children Sitara and Gautham by her side, Namrata posted a picture on her Instagram stories section. The image had the wife of superstar Mahesh Babu and her children posing alongside Nick Jonas.

For the caption, she wrote,“Thank you Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra for a fabulous evening and a spectacular show!!! The Last Five Years.”

Priyanka re-shared Namrata's post on her Instagram stories and commented,“So glad you all had a great time.”

'The Last Five Years,' which is Jason Robert Brown's two-person musical, marks its first Broadway production. It has Nick alongside Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

It centers on two New Yorkers-Jamie (Jonas), an up-and-coming author, and Cathy (Warren), an aspiring actress-whose love story unfolds over five years. Jamie's journey is presented in chronological order, while Cathy's is told in reverse, starting at the end of their marriage.