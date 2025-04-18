Costa Rican Philharmonic Brings Back The Greats Of 2000S Alternative Rock And Pop Punk

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra presents a concert featuring some of the most memorable alternative rock and pop pun songs from the 2000s with the show“What's My Age Again?”

Bands such as Linkin Park, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, and Paramore will be part of the repertoire in orchestral versions specially adapted for this production.

Performances will be on Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m., at the Melico Salazar Popular Theater. Tickets are now available at oneticketcr, with prices starting at ₡23,500.

On this occasion, the orchestra will be accompanied by the voices of Alejandro Pacheco, Stephanie“Tefy” Jiménez, and Rick Rovvan, who will perform the most representative songs of a generation marked by distorted guitars and emotionally charged lyrics.

“We want to connect with those who grew up with this music. 'What's My Age Again?' takes us back to a time that lives on in the memories of many. We have worked on a varied and beloved repertoire, and we have excellent guest singers,” commented Marvin Araya, director of the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra.-

