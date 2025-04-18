Secretary Rubio's Call With Prime Minister Young Of Trinidad And Tobago

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Prime Minister Stuart Young of Trinidad and Tobago to reaffirm the strong U.S.-Trinidad and Tobago bilateral relationship, emphasizing shared priorities in regional energy security and economic cooperation. Secretary Rubio recognized that energy security is important to Trinidad and Tobago’s prosperity and economy. Any outcomes of sanctions upon the Maduro regime and Venezuela is in no way indicative of our relationship with Trinidad and Tobago and the value we place on it. The Secretary recognized the strategic importance of Trinidad and Tobago’s energy initiatives, and Young’s effective leadership in this area. Both sides agreed that we are going to work very closely to find a solution that achieves U.S. objectives regarding Venezuela without harming Trinidad and Tobago. He welcomed Prime Minister Young’s exploration of viable options that support the country’s energy needs while remaining consistent with U.S. sanctions policy.

Prime Minister Young emphasized his government’s continued commitment to responsible energy sector development and regional security cooperation. Secretary Rubio reiterated the United States’ support for democratic governance and long-term stability across the Caribbean.