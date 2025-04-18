Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Promoting Accountability For The Ortega-Murillo Dictatorship

2025-04-18 11:00:17

The United States is taking decisive steps to impose visa restrictions on more than 250 regime officials of the Nicaraguan dictatorship.  With this new set of restrictions, the U.S. government has now taken steps to impose visa restrictions on over 2,000 officials in Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo’s regime, which has deprived the Nicaraguan people of their fundamental freedoms and forced so many into exile.

As we mark seven years since the Ortega and Murillo regime’s brutal wave of repression against protestors, we reflect on the protestors’ courage and desire to live in a Nicaragua free from tyranny.  The United States will not stand for Ortega and Murillo’s continued assault on Nicaragua.

This action was taken pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 10309, which suspends entry into the United States as immigrants and nonimmigrants for members of the Government of Nicaragua and other individuals who formulate, implement, or benefit from policies or actions that undermine democratic institutions.  For questions, please reach out to ....

