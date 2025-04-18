Thinkcarebelieve: Week13 America Under President Trump's Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How America is Soaring High to Greatness

Washington, DC, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve's Week 13 Article:

Article on Release of the RFK Files:

Article on Trump, Bukele and Kilmar Abrego Garcia:





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on the dynamic Week 1 of America under the Leadership of the Trump Administration. The article covers the swearing in of Dr. Mehmet Oz as CMS Administrator where he announced his goals moving forward. Also the meeting between Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni where she announced a commitment to Making the West Great Again. The article also covers the powerful meeting between President Bukele of El Salvador and President Trump.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also covers Holy Week and the 4/16/2025 Easter Prayer Service and Dinner. The article covers the new Executive Orders and Proclamations for this week and also covers Peace, diplomacy, newest manufacturing investments and tariff negotiations with over 75 countries including China. And the article also covers the COVID.gov website overhaul that points to a lab leak from Wuhan, China and misrepresentations by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The article covers the latest arrests and the robust messages from HHS Secretary Kennedy on autism and vaccines, and in the article is the answer to the question of why we shouldn't eat bugs.

The article on President Trump, President Bukele and Kilmar Abrego Garcia takes a realistic perspective on the Maryland Man and all the events that have taken place so far with his deportation back home to El Salvador and the questions that resulted from mass confusion over Supreme Court rulings and how that played into Garcia's situation. The article also covers what two Immigration Court Judges ruled about Garcia and who the Special Guest was at the 4/16/2025 Press Conference with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

ThinkCareBelieve's article on the Release of the RFK Files shows the process that everyone went through to find the files and get them digitized, as well as where to find them and what might be in them that we don't already know.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###

CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: ... WEB: