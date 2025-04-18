Ukrainian Forces Destroy Three Enemy Ifvs Attempting To Cross Oskil River Near Dvorichna

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have destroyed three Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) as they attempted to cross the Oskil River near Dvorichna.

Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

According to Shamshyn, the enemy is trying to hold and expand its foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River in the Dvorichna area, with the goal of creating a threat to the city of Kupiansk from the north.

"Currently, only infantry is present in the area, but just yesterday we witnessed a rather spectacular scene: the Russians attempted to cross the Oskil River with three infantry fighting vehicles at once," Shamshyn said.

War update: 140 combat clashes recorded on frontline in past day, 64 in Pokrovsk sector

"One IFV was destroyed before it even reached the riverbank. The second made it into the water but something went wrong -- it got stuck and was destroyed there; fortunately, the crew was eliminated. The third IFV did manage to cross the river, but it didn't last long either. Our drones tracked it down and destroyed it shortly afterward," he added.

Earlier reports said that according to the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, Russian forces are rotating troops and preparing to resume offensive operations in the Kharkiv sector.