Government Dismisses Havryliuk As First Deputy Defense Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Ivan Havryliuk from his position as First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative to the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Ivan Yuriiovych Havryliuk from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.

He also noted that the government had dismissed Serhii Dubrov as First Deputy Minister of Health and Oleksandr Porkhun as Deputy Minister of Health.

Media reports said earlier that Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk was expected to step down from his post voluntarily in early April.