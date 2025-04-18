Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi News: Building Collapses In Mustafabad, Several Feared Trapped

2025-04-18 09:00:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Many are feared to be trapped as a building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi on Saturday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and dog squad are present at the spot. Rescue operations underway.

There are no reports of the casualty yet.

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed huge amount of rubble scattered on the road as people and NDRF teams helped in the rescue operation.

More details are awaired.

