BVI – ACS Discusses Economic Growth And Development, Latin America And The Caribbean

TORTOLA, BVI – British Virgin Islands Special Envoy Benito Wheatley and Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) H.E. ambassador Noemí Espinoza Madrid discussed the necessity of closer cooperation between the countries and territories of the Caribbean Basin to ensure the continued growth and development of Latin American and the Caribbean as dramatic shifts in international trade policy send shockwaves throughout the region.

They highlighted the critical role of the ACS in promoting and facilitating cooperation between its 35 Member States and associate members, as well as between ACS members and development partners. The need for more South-South cooperation and triangular cooperation to advance the sustainable development of the Geater Caribbean were also highlighted.

Commenting on the bilateral meeting, Wheatley said:

“The ACS has an extremely important role to play at this time in mitigating the impacts of international trade policy on Latin America and the Caribbean. The organisation is well positioned to facilitate closer cooperation across the Caribbean Basin with its strong focus on sustainable tourism, transport, disaster risk reduction, preservation of the Caribbean Sea, trade, and economic external relations.

“Our secretary general, ambassador Espinoza, is clearly committed to the vision of a successful, vibrant and sustainable Greater Caribbean. The British Virgin Islands will continue to support the work of the ACS in encouraging closer collaboration, regional cooperation, and international cooperation across the Caribbean Basin which will help to sustain the growth and development of Latin America and the Caribbean during these challenging and uncertain times. The upcoming ACS Summit in Cartagena, Colombia will be an important opportunity to redouble our efforts.”

The bilateral meeting took place in the margins of the 8th meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in Santiago, Chile.

