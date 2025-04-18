Commonwealth To Observe Trinidad And Tobago’S Parliamentary Elections

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)A Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) will be deployed to Trinidad and Tobago to observe its forthcoming elections scheduled for 28 April 2025.

The team, led by Evarist Bartolo, a former Foreign Affairs Minister of Malta with over 30 years of parliamentary experience, consists of six eminent persons from across the Commonwealth. They bring expertise in media, law, electoral management, and civil society.

The team will observe all aspects of the elections, offering recommendations to ensure the highest standards of electoral credibility, inclusivity and transparency as they assess the pre-election environment, the voting process, and the post-election period.

Announcing the composition of the group in London, Commonwealth secretary-general, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said:

“The Commonwealth is pleased to deploy an observer mission to Trinidad and Tobago's elections, demonstrating our commitment to supporting democracy and good governance in our member states. Our election observation work and efforts to strengthen democratic processes, culture, and institutions across member states are world-leading, and we look forward to working with the people of Trinidad and Tobago to ensure a credible and transparent electoral process.”

Accepting the invitation, and on behalf of the group, the Hon Evarist Bartolo said:

“I am honoured to lead this distinguished group for Trinidad and Tobago's parliamentary election, ensuring the highest standards of electoral integrity and transparency. Our team will provide an independent assessment, promoting trust and confidence in the democratic process in line with the country's laws, regional and international standards, as well as Commonwealth values. We'll examine not just election day but also the pre-and post-election periods to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of the entire electoral process.”

Observers arrive in the country on 22 April and they will meet key stakeholders, including the election management body, political parties, civil society groups, media, the diplomatic community and other regional and citizen observers.

From 26 April, observers will deploy in small teams to different parts of the country to observe election preparations and meet with local stakeholders in their respective locations.

On election day, the group will observe the opening, voting, closing, counting and the results management processes. The COG will then issue an interim statement on its preliminary findings on 30 April.

The members of the COG have been mandated to observe and consider factors affecting the credibility of the electoral process as a whole and to assess whether the elections have been conducted according to the standards for democratic elections to which Trinidad and Tobago has committed itself, including national legislation and relevant regional, Commonwealth, and international commitments.

The Commonwealth Observer Group will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by Lindiwe Maleleka, political adviser, electoral support section.

Members of the Commonwealth Observer Group

Chairperson: Evarist Bartolo, former Foreign Affairs Minister of Malta

The Commonwealth Observer Group members, in alphabetical order by country name, are:



Nazima Raghubir – Journalist, Guyana;

Orrette Tyndale Fisher – Election Management Expert, Jamaica;

Aiman Rasheed – Deputy Program Director, International Republican Institute, Maldives;

Winnie Anna Kiap – Chair, Commonwealth Foundation, Papua New Guinea; Kryticous Patrick Nshindano – Public Policy and Electoral Management Expert, Zambia.

