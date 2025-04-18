Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-04-18 08:09:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA --Israeli forces attacked the Gaza Strip, and there were many people injured and killed, including a paramedic, a journalist, and several women and children.

BEIRUT -- At least one person was killed in an Israeli occupation air strike on Southern Lebanon.

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt -- Kuwait Office for Charity Projects honored 50 female students of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, of various nationalities, who completed a training course on a scholarship from Kuwait Zakat House.

KUWAIT -- The 2025 Kuwait Open Tennis Championship kicked off at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex, with participation from 300 Kuwaiti, Arab, and foreign players.

RIAYDH -- Kuwaiti champion Mohammad Al-Duaij won the gold medal in the high jump competition at the sixth Asian Junior Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Gymnastics Federation announced that national team player Abdullah Behbehani earned gold and silver medals in the Luxembourg Open 2025. (end) mb

