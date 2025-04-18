Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
BEIRUT -- At least one person was killed in an Israeli occupation air strike on Southern Lebanon.
ALEXANDRIA, Egypt -- Kuwait Office for Charity Projects honored 50 female students of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, of various nationalities, who completed a training course on a scholarship from Kuwait Zakat House.
KUWAIT -- The 2025 Kuwait Open Tennis Championship kicked off at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex, with participation from 300 Kuwaiti, Arab, and foreign players.
RIAYDH -- Kuwaiti champion Mohammad Al-Duaij won the gold medal in the high jump competition at the sixth Asian Junior Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Gymnastics Federation announced that national team player Abdullah Behbehani earned gold and silver medals in the Luxembourg Open 2025. (end) mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment