Ukraine, United States To Start New Round Of Negotiations On Minerals Deal Next Week Kachka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A new round of negotiations on the minerals deal will start in the United States on April 24, 2025. Currently, the parties are working on technical issues and wording with regard to the operation of the future investment fund.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka on television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On Thursday, April 24, a new round of talks will start. Now, we are working with our and American legal teams, and trying to resolve technical issues, narrow them down to the most sensitive ones that will require a political decision,” Kachka told.

Whether an agreement will be ready by April 26 depends on the constructiveness of the negotiations.

“We are ready to show maximum efficiency, but the entire volume of documents we have is calculated in dozens of pages,” Kachka explained.

In his words, there is no mention of recognizing the aid that had already been provided by the United States as a debt. Instead, as a partner, the United States will earn at least as much as the assistance provided from the activities of the common investment fund.

As noted by Kachka, Ukraine will also benefit from future investments. Now, the work is underway to develop the wording that will clearly define the form of the fund.

The agreement on establishing the common investment fund will be signed directly by Ukraine's state enterprise and the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

A reminder that, on April 17, 2025, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum confirming their common desire to conclude a mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement between the two countries.