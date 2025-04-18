Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Labour Participates In 62Nd Coordinating Meeting Of GCC Labour Ministers

2025-04-18 07:12:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Minister of Labour, HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri participated today in the 62nd Coordinating Meeting of the Council of Labour Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States. The meeting was convened as part of ongoing consultations and coordination on issues raised at Arab and international forums related to the labour sector.



The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Arab Labour Conference (ALC), scheduled to take place in Cairo from 19 to 26 April 2025.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed topics on the agenda of the 51st Arab Labour Conference. They also reviewed aspects of joint cooperation and explored ways to enhance and develop them in the coming period.

