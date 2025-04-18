Environment Ministry Confirms Safety Of Coral Reefs In Qatar's Northern Marine Areas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has monitored the health of biodiversity in the northern marine areas of Qatar's territorial waters. This came during an inspection tour carried out by the Marine Protection Department to monitor the state of deep-sea wildlife

The Ministry confirmed that despite some damage to a number of coral reefs due to improper human practices, the overall results documented the stability of wildlife and its components in the area.

The MoECC indicated that the tour was part of the periodic monitoring programs implemented by the Ministry to monitor marine wildlife. It warned of the risks posed by the random disposal of fishing gear and the dumping of waste, which threaten the safety of marine organisms and weaken biodiversity.

In this context, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change calls on fishermen and seagoers to adhere to environmental laws and actively participate in protecting the marine environment and its biodiversity.

The Ministry stressed that maintaining the cleanliness of the sea and the health of its coral reefs is a shared responsibility to ensure the sustainability of marine resources. It emphasized that the random disposal of fishing gear at sea or the dumping of waste poses a major threat to biodiversity in the marine environment.