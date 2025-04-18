Ivanka Trump Embraces Surfing In Costa Rica After Jiu-Jitsu Milestone In New Wellness Chapter

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ivanka Trump is riding high on her wellness journey. The former White House adviser and daughter of US President Donald Trump was spotted surfing in Costa Rica earlier this week during a beach vacation with her family.

The 43-year-old was photographed confidently balancing on a big blue board as she caught a wave off the coast of Santa Teresa, dressed in a sleek black-and-white wetsuit. Photos and video obtained by TMZ show her riding smoothly, making it clear that Ivanka is no stranger to the water.

“Masterfully riding a wave”

According to the report, Ivanka looked relaxed and focused as she paddled out, with her children watching from the shore. Before diving in, she was seen getting a quick lesson from an instructor - with her kids taking in the action like students in a classroom of sand and sea.

Her husband, Jared Kushner , was also reportedly present at the beach but was not captured in any photos.

Not her first wave

Ivanka 's beachside confidence didn't come out of nowhere. Just a few months prior, she was seen testing her skills on a 40-foot-long indoor surf simulator called FlowRider. There, she rode a smaller yellow board with surprising grace - a hint at her growing athleticism.

From fashion to fitness

Since moving to Miami, the former fashion designer has shifted her focus from politics and public service to personal wellness. Surfing is just one chapter in a now multi-part story of physical transformation and dedication to staying active.

Ivanka has been increasingly public about her fitness regimen. In February , she posted a gym mirror selfie that showed off her toned abs and shared an inspiring message with her followers about the struggles of maintaining motivation.

“Sticking to New Year's resolutions isn't easy-only 23% of people make it past the first week,” she wrote.“[I've fallen into that category many, many times!] But every day is a new opportunity to show up and stay committed.”

“Feeling stronger and more motivated as February begins-let's keep going! 🦾 Strong body / Strong mind!”

Kicking it up a notch with Jiu-Jitsu

In March , Ivanka took her training up another notch, surprising fans with a video of her practicing jiu-jitsu . Wearing a white gi and sporting a blue belt - a rank that often requires at least two years of steady training - Ivanka was seen sparring during a session.

The video drew both applause and curiosity, showing Ivanka applying techniques with focus and precision.

