Corales Puntacana Championship Kicks Off With The Announcement Of A Multi-Year Extension Through 2027

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The tournament's opening press conference brought together executives from Grupo Puntacana, partners, brand allies, and members of the media. The main table featured Manuel Sajour, Executive Marketing Director of Grupo Puntacana and Director of the Corales Puntacana Championship; John Norris, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President of Tournament Business Affairs; Nate Lashley, PGA TOUR professional and one of the "Kings of Corales"; and Hiram Silfa, Director of Golf Courses at Puntacana Resort and professional golfer.

The PGA TOUR and Grupo Puntacana, through its Puntacana Resort brand, announced a multi-year extension through 2027 for the Corales Puntacana Championship-the Dominican Republic's first and only PGA TOUR event.

"We are pleased to renew our relationship with Grupo Puntacana and the Corales Puntacana Championship, the first PGA TOUR event in the Dominican Republic and one that plays a vital role in driving local development," said John Norris, Senior Vice President of Tournament Business Affairs at the PGA TOUR. "The PGA TOUR is experiencing incredible momentum thanks to support from partners like Grupo Puntacana, and we are committed to sharing that energy with our passionate fans around the world."

Manuel Sajour, Executive Marketing Director of Grupo Puntacana, added: "The Corales Puntacana Championship has become a flagship event for Puntacana Resort. We are filled with pride and joy to continue this tradition and celebrate a sporting event that is not only unique in the country, but also promotes the Dominican Republic and Punta Cana globally as a leading golf destination in the Caribbean."

A total of 132 players from the United States, Europe, and Latin America will compete for the title of "King of Corales," including past tournament champions Chad Ramey (2022), Joel Dahmen (2021), and Brice Garnett (2018), as well as Nate Lashley, Korn Ferry Tour champion in 2017. Also participating are renowned players such as Charley Hoffman, a five-time PGA TOUR winner and former Chairman of the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council; along with Justin Lower, Ben Martin, and Emiliano Grillo, ambassador of Puntacana Resort.

The tournament has a reach of 7 billion digital impressions distributed as follows: 63 million in video reach digitally, 585 million in social media reach, 7 million viewers in North America and 4 million viewers in Europe, and 10.7 million visits to the official app and website.

