Finvolution Group Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV ), a leading fintech platform in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 18, 2025.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at and on the Company's investor relations website at . The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platforms, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 208.3 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

