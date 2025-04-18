Constellation Brands, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. April 21, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Constellation Brands, Inc. ("Constellation Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE:STZ) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between April 11, 2024 and January 8, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Constellation Brands investors have until April 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Constellation Brands investors have until April 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Constellation Brands class action lawsuit claims that during the Class Period, the defendants: (i) gave the misleading impression that they had reliable insight into the performance of Constellation Brands' Wine and Spirits division; (ii) failed to improve product mix, inventory management, and sales execution; and (iii) did not disclose that their investments in media, promotional pricing, and sales support for distributor partners were less effective than represented.

The lawsuit also claims that on January 10, 2025, Constellation Brands reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, disclosing a major sales shortfall in the Beer segment and an even larger shortfall in the Wine and Spirits segment. Following this news, Constellation Brands' stock price declined.

