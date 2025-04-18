The Shyft Group Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

NOVI, Mich., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF ) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results prior to the market opening on Thursday, April 24, 2025. A conference call and webcast will begin at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Teleconference and webcast access:

A listen-only presentation, supporting materials, and replay of the presentation will be available at:



The conference call can be accessed by telephone with the phone numbers provided below:

Dial-In Number: 1-844-868-8845 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6591 (International)

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and ServicesTM and Shyft Specialty VehiclesTM. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue ArcTM EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $786 million in 2024. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

Sydney Machesky

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

586.413.4112

INVESTORS

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

[email protected]

248.727.3755

SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.

