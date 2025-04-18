The Trade Desk, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. April 21, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises The Trade Desk, Inc. ("Trade Desk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TTD) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 9, 2024 and February 12, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Trade Desk investors have until April 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 12, 2025, after the market closed, Trade Desk announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, reporting revenue of just $741 million-falling short of its prior guidance of“at least” $756 million issued only months earlier.

During the earnings call that same day, the Company disclosed that its digital advertising platform, Kokai, had rolled out more slowly than expected, partly due to a deliberate approach to better understand customer needs. Additionally, the Company acknowledged“a series of small execution missteps” and revealed that it had undergone the“largest reorganization in company history” to address these challenges.

Following this news, Trade Desk's stock price plummeted $40.31 (32.98%), closing at $81.92 per share on February 13, 2025, amid unusually high trading volume.

