Coherent Introduces Axon FL: A Versatile Fiber Coupling Module For Mini2p Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAXONBURG, Pa., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announces the launch of the Axon FL , a fiber coupling module that transforms the Axon 920 TPC ultrafast femtosecond laser into a plug-and-play solution for Mini2P microscopy. Designed for seamless interchangeability between free-space and fiber-coupled outputs, the Axon FL significantly expands the versatility of the Axon 920 TPC laser, enabling researchers to use a single source across a wider range of applications, such as exploring intricate neural circuits and cellular dynamics deep within living tissues.

Mini2P microscopy is rapidly gaining momentum for in vivo brain imaging in freely moving animals, and the demand for reliable femtosecond laser delivery via fiber is growing. Until now, researchers lacked a direct, commercial solution to connect the Axon 920 TPC to Mini2P setups. The Axon FL bridges that gap-delivering high-quality, clean femtosecond pulses through standard FC/PC connectors and offering high contrast power control with dynamic group delay dispersion (GDD) tuning for precise optimization.

“The Axon FL unlocks a new level of flexibility for labs already using the Axon 920 TPC,” said Dr. Chris Dorman, Executive Vice President, Lasers Business Group at Coherent.“Its modular design, precision alignment, and cost-effective upgrade path offer unmatched convenience and performance for Mini2P users.”

Unlike competing systems, the Axon FL is available as an accessory, making it a smart, economical choice for existing users. With robust compatibility and precision-engineered alignment features, it sets a new benchmark in fiber-coupled laser performance for the neuroscience community.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

...