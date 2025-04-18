Lido Consulting's Annual Family Office Investment Symposium Features Pat Soldano And Frank Luntz

Three-Day Lido Event Kicks-off April 29 with Closed-Door Family Office Roundtable with Pat Soldano; Ends May 1 with New Frank Luntz Family Business Research

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lido Consulting's 19th Annual Family Office Investment Symposium will be held here April 29-May 1 and begins with a closed-door family office roundtable discussion with Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group President, Pat Soldano, as a panelist.The annual Lido symposium takes place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel and features family office and communications experts, such as well-known pollster Frank Luntz , entertainers Sebastian Maniscalco and Bill Bellamy, and Brigadier General Scott E. Brower, U.S. Army (Retired).The Lido event offers networking and business development opportunities for sponsors and attendees. The conference is centered around legacy preservation within the family office space, with educational presentations, panel discussions, entertainment, and networking opportunities.This year's event opens with a Family Office Roundtable, with panelists Soldano, Mikkela Sweet, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Trust, Marc Wolf, Partner at CohnResnick LLP, Noel Cohen, Co-Managing Partner at Polsinelli, and Seth Spreadbury, Vice President, National Family Office Practice Leader, for Marsh McLennan Agency. The moderator is Lido Consulting's founder Greg KushnerThroughout the three-day symposium there will be a wide range of panel discussions and presentations on such topics as investment fund due diligence, market updates, health, longevity, geo-politics, private equity, and disaster relief.On the final day, political pollster and communications expert Frank Luntz will give attendees and“Insider's Perspective” on the state of play in Washington D.C.This discussion, moderated by Policy and Taxation Group and Family Enterprise USA's Soldano, will delve into“what's really happening in the halls of our nation's Capital.”The Luntz/Soldano panel will discuss key policies up for consideration affecting family-owned businesses, including the national debt, federal spending, and proposed new tax policies. During the presentation, Luntz will unveil the results of a comprehensive national survey of the American public's priorities and perspectives related to family-owned businesses.“Each year, we look forward to attending Lido Consulting's Family Office Symposium where we get to present to attendees our most recent research findings on family-owned businesses, family office concerns, and public sentiment,” said Soldano about this year's event.“We're looking forward to sharing our knowledge and insights on a wide range of issues facing family offices,” she said.For more information on Lido Consulting's Annual Family Office Symposium go to: Lido Consulting Symposium 2025 .About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group (PATG) is the Voice in Washington, D.C., for Family Offices and Successful Families. PATG is focused exclusively on the Tax and Economic Issues that impact them. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate, gift, and GST taxes while blocking increased income and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hard work and success. PATG is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information or to support, see .About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes family-owned business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family-owned businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington, D.C. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization

