Allison Transmission Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN ), a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2025 financial results conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 1, 2025. David S. Graziosi, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, G. Frederick Bohley, Chief Operating Officer and Scott Mell, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will review the company's financial performance for the period. The news release announcing the financial results will be issued post market on Thursday, May 1.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is +1-877-425-9470 and the international dial-in number is +1-201-389-0878. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at href="" rel="nofollow" allisontransmissio in addition to the first quarter results press release on the 'News Releases' page. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from 9:00 p.m. EDT on May 1 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 15. The replay dial-in phone number is +1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is +1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13753171.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN ) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway vehicles (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining, construction and agriculture) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.

