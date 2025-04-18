With Failure To Revive 3Rd Talc-Cancer Settlement, Trial Lawyers Vow To Continue Fight For Victims

Nachawati Law Group: Team representing more than 5,000 cancer victims exploring all options

DALLAS, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers representing more than 5,000 cancer victims vowed to continue the fight for justice after a federal judge on Thursday rejected an attempt to revive Johnson & Johnson's third attempt to reach a global settlement of cancer claims related to its talcum powder products.

On April 17, 2025, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez rejected requests to revive Johnson & Johnson's proposed multibillion-dollar settlement, following a two-week trial in March. In Thursday's ruling, Judge Lopez declined requests to reopen the case either to correct flaws in the previous petition or to refer the matter to mediation.

Majed Nachawati , founder of Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group, commended the judge for following the law based on the facts in what has become historic litigation. He pledged to continue with an aggressive trial schedule while working to identify and execute additional avenues for resolving the massive multidistrict litigation.

"Our firm has fought-and will continue to fight-for justice," Mr. Nachawati said. "We remain committed to exploring whether a fair resolution is in the best interest of our clients."

Roughly 90,000 women have filed lawsuits claiming that the company's talcum powder products are responsible for their cancer diagnoses. In an effort to manage its legal exposure, the company employed a controversial bankruptcy strategy known as the "Texas Two-Step." This involved creating a separate subsidiary to assume the liabilities and then filing that entity into a prepackaged bankruptcy, which included a proposed $9 billion settlement to compensate victims and shield J&J from further liability. Three separate attempts to reach a settlement in bankruptcy have been rejected by federal courts.

The case is In re: Red River Talc, SDTX, No. 24-90505.

