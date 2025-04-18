RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending March 31, 2025
About the Company
RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. was established on June 10, 2021 as a single-bank holding company for its Arizona state-chartered bank subsidiary, Republic Bank of Arizona. The Company is traded over-the-counter as RBAZ.
About the Bank
Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned, community bank in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Gilbert, Arizona. RBAZ is a full service, community bank providing deposit and loan products and convenient, online and mobile banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. Additional branches are located at 7373 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite A-195, Scottsdale, AZ and 1417 W. Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ. The Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. For further information, please visit our web site: .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank (collectively referred to herein as the“Company”), for which the Company claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
|Summary Company Financial Information (unaudited)
| For the three months
ended March 31,
| For the twelve months
ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2023
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Summary Income Data:
|Interest income
|$4,485
|$4,208
|$17,935
|$14,208
|Interest expense
|1,404
|1,557
|5,923
|4,742
|Net interest income
|3,081
|2,651
|12,012
|9,466
|Provision for credit losses
|-
|-
|627
|-
|Non-interest income
|230
|220
|967
|820
|Non-interest expense
|1,921
|1,943
|7,907
|7,142
|Income before provision for income tax
|1,390
|928
|4,445
|3,144
|Provision for income tax
|326
|215
|1,066
|684
|Net income
|$1,064
|$713
|$3,379
|$2,460
|Per Share Data:
|Shares outstanding end-of-period
|1,790
|1,778
|1,790
|1,795
|Earnings per common share
|$0.59
|$0.40
|$1.90
|$1.36
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$0.55
|$0.38
|$1.77
|$1.33
|Book value per share
|$14.57
|$12.12
|$13.81
|$11.77
|Selected Balance Sheet Data:
|Total assets
|$284,250
|$279,134
|$282,511
|$272,044
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|30,848
|40,079
|32,731
|40,998
|Securities held-to-maturity
|9,860
|10,650
|9,855
|10,648
|Loans
|223,962
|199,714
|222,731
|201,829
|Allowance for credit losses
|2,437
|2,116
|2,428
|2,116
|Deposits
|240,864
|249,661
|250,201
|228,172
|Other borrowings
|15,965
|5,936
|5,958
|20,929
|Shareholders' equity
|26,085
|21,541
|24,723
|21,128
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (%)
|16.32
|13.24
|13.67
|11.64
|Net interest margin (%)
|4.61
|4.01
|4.32
|3.68
|Average assets
|$284,315
|$280,444
|$289,763
|$264,488
|Return on average assets (annualized) (%)
|1.50
|1.02
|1.17
|0.93
|Shareholders' equity to assets (%)
|9.18
|7.72
|8.75
|7.77
|Efficiency ratio (%)
|58.02
|67.68
|60.92
|69.43
|Asset Quality Data:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$246
|$190
|$418
|$209
|Loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty
|$-
|$-
|$-
|$-
|Other real estate owned
|$-
|$-
|$-
|$-
|Nonperforming loans
|$246
|$190
|$418
|$209
|Nonperforming loans to total assets (%)
|0.09
|0.07
|0.15
|0.08
|Nonperforming loans to total loans (%)
|0.11
|0.10
|0.19
|0.10
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%)
|1.09
|1.06
|1.09
|1.05
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (%)
|990.65
|1,113.68
|580.86
|1,012.44
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) for period
|($9)
|$-
|$190
|($352)
|Average loans
|$223,665
|$205,904
|$208,799
|$176,146
|Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (%)
|(0.00)
|n/a
|0.09
|(0.20)
Contact: Brian Ruisinger
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 602.280.9404
Email: ...
