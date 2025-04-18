James River To Hold Its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, May 6, 2025
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 8501569, or via the investor website at . A replay will also be available in the same location.
About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated“A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at
For more information contact:
Zachary Shytle
Senior Analyst, Investor Relations and Investments
(980) 249-6848
