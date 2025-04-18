Important Painting By Alice Baber (American, 1928-1982) Will Headline J. Garrett Auctioneers' May 3Rd Online Auction

Large-scale oil on canvas painting done in 1977 by the American abstract expressionist artist Alice Baber (1928-1982), titled The Drum Road of the Jaguar. Estimate: $60,000-$120,000.

Oil on canvas by Susan Hertel (1930-1992), titled Pasture at Night, Two Horses, Two Dogs, 43 inches by 60 inches (canvas, minus the blonde wood frame). Estimate: $12,000-$20,000.

Diminutive oil on canvas laid on board by Joseph Henry Sharp (American, 1859-1953), titled Indian Encampment at Sunset, 5 1⁄4 inches by 7 inches, signed. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000.

Oil on canvas by Robert Daughters (American, 1929-2013), titled Chamisa Field, boasting strong colors, 24 inches by 36 inches (canvas, minus the frame). Estimate: $8,000-$12,000.

5-carat brilliant cut diamond set in 14k white gold. The center stone is of F color and Si2 clarity and is flanked by approximately 0.50 ctw diamonds. Estimate: $40,000-$50,000.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- J. Garrett Auctioneers' online-only Spring Fine Estates Auction, slated for Saturday, May 3rd, starting at 10am Central time, will showcase an exceptional selection of fine art, antiques and fine jewelry. Headlining the event are remarkable artworks by women artists, led by a standout large-scale piece by the American abstract expressionist artist Alice Baber . Also featured is a wonderful night scene by American Modernist artist Susan Hertel .An important collection of Rookwood pottery will be offered throughout the sale, including pieces by Harriet Wilcox, Sara Sax and other celebrated artisans. Balancing the female energy, collectors will appreciate fine works by male artists such as Robert Daughters , Joseph Henry Sharp, George Hallmark, Robert Wood, Roger Muhl, Albert Valentien and others.As always, J. Garrett has curated a fine selection of designer jewelry, with stunning pieces by Harry Winston, Cartier, Jean Mahie, Henry Dunay, Tiffany & Co., and more. Other lots to watch include a pair of rare French pedestals attributed to Charles Guillaume Diehl, a Picasso Madoura platter, a monumental 19th-century French gilt bronze clock garniture and more.Largely overlooked since her death at age 54, Alice Baber (1928-1982) is once again receiving recognition alongside her contemporaries Helen Frankenthaler and Elaine de Kooning. The work in the auction, an oil on canvas from 1977 titled The Drum Road of the Jaguar, features brilliantly colored biomorphic forms. It's signed, titled and dated on verso and measures 58 inches by 77 inches (canvas, less frame). Paintings by Baber can be found at the MET, the Guggenheim and museums throughout the world. Estimate: $60,000-$120,000.The oil on canvas by Susan Hertel (1930-1992) is titled Pasture at Night, Two Horses, Two Dogs. The painting measures 43 inches by 60 inches (canvas, minus the blonde wood frame). It's signed lower center and titled on an Ankrum Gallery (Los Angeles) label. Hertel often used photos of her family and animals from her ranches in California and New Mexico as a starting point. This work suggests a family snapshot inspired her. Estimate: $12,000-$20,000.A diminutive oil on canvas laid on board by Joseph Henry Sharp (American, 1859-1953), titled Indian Encampment at Sunset, is 5 1⁄4 inches by 7 inches and housed in a later linen and giltwood frame. The work is signed lower right and has exhibition labels on verso. It was previously offered as lot #141 in a Bonhams auction held in 2019. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000.An oil on canvas by Robert Daughters (American, 1929-2013), titled Chamisa Field, boasts strong colors and measures 24 inches by 36 inches (canvas, minus the carved and gilt wood frame). It's signed lower right and is titled on a paper logo verso. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000.The jewelry category will be led by a 5-carat brilliant cut diamond set in 14k white gold. The center stone is of F color and Si2 clarity and is flanked by approximately 0.50 ctw diamonds. The total weight is 4.4 grams on the size 7 ring. It has a pre-sale estimate of $40,000-$50,000.There are three lots in the sale from the renowned jeweler Harry Winston. They are as follows:.A Harry Winston Avenue ladies' wristwatch, 310lqr, in 18k rose gold, featuring about 1.75 carats of white and fancy pink diamonds, a mother-of-pearl face, original box and papers, and two additional exotic straps in taupe and dark pink. Estimate: $16,000-$20,000..A diamond and 18k yellow gold bracelet having about 20 carats of E-F, VS1 round brilliant cut diamonds, 7 inches long, total weight 70 grams. Estimate: $40,000-$44,000..A pair of diamond and 18k yellow gold earrings featuring around 1.95 carats of E-F, VS1 round brilliant cut diamonds, total weight 8.2 grams. Estimate: $10,000-$14,000.The sale also features three lots dedicated to the jeweler Jean Mahie. They include the following:.A 22k yellow gold Charming Monsters medallion pendant weighing 40.4 grams and having a diameter of 1 3⁄4 inches, signed Jean Mahie and marked 22k. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000..A Cadene chain in 22k yellow gold and weighing 85.6 grams, measuring 26 1⁄2 inches, properly marked“Jm”. Estimate: $13,000-$15,000..A22k yellow gold cross pendant, 26.1 grams total weight, 2 1⁄4 inches long, marked“Jm”. Estimate: $9,000-$12,000.A pair of circa 1870 French Neo-Grec pedestals attributed to Charles Guillame Diehl (1811-1885) and Jean Brandely (Active 1867-1873), each with gilt bronze and faience mounts on stained mahogany and fruitwood, square tops on a blocked skirt with palmette and pendant mounts, on stepped circular bases, both 44 inches in height, should sell for $8,000-$12,000.A Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) pottery platter for Madoura, titled Colombe Sur Lit Paille, depicting a white dove on a black ground glaze, stamped and signed on the underside with a cypher, Madoura D'Apres Picasso Nouvelle Edition, 13 inches tall by 16 inches wide, has a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$8,000.Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. A live, in-gallery preview will be held on Friday, May 2nd, from 10am to 4pm Central time, in J. Garrett Auctioneers' new second building in the Dallas Design District located at 130 Cole Street in Dallas. 