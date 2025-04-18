Gabe Mcdaniel Releases Debut EP, 'Like We Mean It' - A Gritty, Soulful Journey Through Love, Loss, And Redemption

"Like We Mean It" by Gabe McDaniel

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Like We Mean It, the debut EP from singer-songwriter Gabe McDaniel, has officially arrived on all major streaming platforms. With the crackle of analog warmth and the emotional weight of a lived-in truth, this four-track collection is a raw, heartfelt statement from an artist who wears his heart not just on his sleeve-but in every chord, lyric, and silence in between.Rooted in the rust-red soil of Americana and soaked in the sweat of soul, McDaniel's sound evokes dusty back roads, smoky bar corners, and the quiet ache of growing up and growing apart. The title track,“Like We Mean It,” sets the tone with its haunting refrain-pleading for honesty in a world too quick to settle for half-hearted love. From there, the EP journeys through heartbreak and reflection in“Why Am I Cryin',” the cigarette-stained solitude of“Hotel Cigarettes,” and the fevered unraveling of passion in the closing track,“Fever.”What makes Like We Mean It resonate isn't just its melodies-it's the marrow-deep vulnerability. McDaniel's voice carries both gravel and grace, backed by sparse arrangements that leave room for the listener to breathe, remember, and feel. These songs aren't polished for radio-they're weathered, honest, and human.Like We Mean It isn't just an EP. It's a midnight drive. A porchlight left on. A goodbye that still echoes in the hallway.Stream Like We Mean It now on Spotify , Apple Music , YouTube , and all digital platforms.

Mason May

May Media

+1 2144049837

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Hotel Cigarettes Full Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.