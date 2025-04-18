International Monetary Fund (IMF) Statement On Mozambique

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Mr. Pablo Lopez Murphy, visited Maputo from February 19 to March 4, 2025, to discuss policy implementation under the ECF arrangement. Discussions related to the program reviews continued virtually in the subsequent weeks.

Following these discussions, the Mozambican authorities and IMF staff have reached an understanding not to proceed with the remaining Reviews under the ECF-supported arrangement. To better align IMF support with the new government's priorities and vision, the Mozambican authorities have requested the initiation of discussions for a new IMF program. Discussions with IMF staff will begin in the period ahead.

