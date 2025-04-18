BOCA RATON, Fla., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

US Claims Capital, LLC ("US Claims") is providing notice of a data event that may affect the privacy of certain individuals' information. US Claims takes this data event very seriously and is providing information about the data event, our response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? On or about January 7, 2025, US Claims became aware of suspicious activity within its network environment. Upon becoming aware, US Claims promptly began an investigation into the scope and nature of the suspicious activity and retained legal counsel and third-party forensic specialists to investigate the suspicious activity. US Claims then began a comprehensive review of the data set to determine what sensitive and/or personal information was impacted and to whom it related. On March 25, 2025, US Claims finished its review of the impacted information. That investigation revealed that certain information may have been acquired by an unauthorized individual as part of the event.

What Information Was Involved? Although US Claims is unaware of any fraudulent misuse of information, the data that may have been exposed as a result of this unauthorized activity included: Name, Driver's License Number, State Identification Number, Social Security Number, Financial Account Number and Routing Code, Payment Card Information, Taxpayer ID Number, Health Insurance Information, Medical Information, Digital Signature, Date of Birth, and/or Passport Information.

What We Are Doing. US Claims is committed to ensuring the security and privacy of all personal information in its control. Upon discovery of the Event, US Claims moved quickly to investigate and respond to the Event. Specifically, US Claims engaged a specialized cybersecurity firm to conduct a forensic investigation to determine the nature and scope of the Event. Lastly, US Claims notified law enforcement and informed its law firm and began identifying the affected individuals in preparation for notice.

US Claims offered at least 12/24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services through IDX to all individuals to help protect their identity. Additionally, US Claims provided guidance on how to better protect against identity theft and fraud, including providing information on how to place a fraud alert and security freeze on one's credit file, the contact details for the national consumer reporting agencies, information on how to obtain a free credit report, a reminder to remain vigilant for incidents of fraud and identity theft by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports, and the contact details for the Federal Trade Commission.

How Will Individuals Know If They Are Affected By This Data Event? US Claims is mailing a notice letter to individuals whose information was determined to be in the affected files, for whom a valid mailing address is available. If an individual does not receive a letter but would like to know if they are affected, they may call US Claims' dedicated assistance line at 1-877-312-4807 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. This excludes all major U.S. holidays.

What You Can Do. We encourage individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements, explanation of benefits forms, and monitoring your free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report, place a fraud alert, or a security freeze. Contact information for the credit bureaus is below.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you may need to provide the following information, depending on whether the request is made online, by phone, or by mail:

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below: