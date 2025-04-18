403
Trump Administration Ties Ukraine Support To Mineral Access, Warns Of Withdrawal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 18, 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear in Paris that President Donald Trump will abandon US-led efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine within days if talks show no real progress.
This warning followed high-level meetings with European and Ukrainian officials, where Rubio emphasized that the US will not keep pushing for a deal if it cannot see a path to resolution soon.
He stated that the administration has already spent significant time and effort on Ukraine, but other priorities now demand attention. Trump's administration has shifted the focus of US involvement in Ukraine from open-ended military and financial support to a more transactional approach.
The US has proposed a peace framework to Ukraine, Russia, and European partners, aiming for a durable ceasefire and a halt to attacks on critical infrastructure.
Ukraine already accepted a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, but Russia has not agreed, insisting on recognition of its territorial gains and the lifting of Western sanctions.
At the heart of the US approach lies a push for access to Ukraine's mineral resources. Trump expects to finalize a deal with Kyiv that would give the US privileged rights to Ukraine's minerals, a move he frames as compensation for US aid.
US Aid to Ukraine
An earlier attempt to secure such a deal failed in February after disagreements between Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Zelenskyy. The new memorandum of understanding remains unsigned, but both sides see it as essential for continued US support.
US aid to Ukraine has become a contentious issue. While Trump claims the US has provided up to $350 billion in support, independent analysis show different figures.
If the US cuts aid, Ukraine could lose up to $34 billion in 2025 compared to 2024, though new funding from NAT and the G7 may partially offset this gap. The Trump administration's stance reflects a clear shift: US support now depends on tangible returns, especially in resource access.
If talks stall, Washington will step back and leave European powers to fill the gap. The outcome will shape not only Ukraine's future but also the balance of power and resource control in the region.
