Peru’S CB90 Deal: Swedish Know-How, Local Assembly, And A New Model For Defense Industry Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saab confirmed in March 2025 that its technology transfer program with Peru's state-owned shipbuilder SIMA has entered a new phase.
This third contract, signed in December 2024, brings Docksta Shipyard's Knock Down Kit and Swedish technical support to SIMA's Chimbote facility, where local workers will assemble the CB90 fast assault boats.
SIMA's Callao and Chimbote shipyards now serve as both production centers and naval bases. The Peruvian Navy, as the end user, deploys these CB90s to combat illegal maritime activity and secure marine resources.
The CB90, designed for speed and shallow-water maneuverability, fits Peru's need to patrol both coastline and rivers. Each craft carries up to 21 troops or 4.5 tons of cargo and reaches speeds above 40 knots, with a range of 300 nautical miles at 20 knots.
Saab's approach goes beyond simple export. The company supplies all materials, supervises production, and trains Peruvian teams in advanced assembly, quality control, and maintenance.
Swedish engineers, such as Oskar Nordlund, have spent years in Peru, ensuring local teams master both the build process and ongoing support. This knowledge transfer reduces dependency on foreign suppliers and builds SIMA's technical capacity.
Globally, Saab's CB90 serves navies in Sweden, Norway, Mexico, Malaysia, and the US, with more than 250 units in operation. Peru's plan to assemble at least 20 boats positions its industry for future defense projects and regional export potential.
The deal reflects a pragmatic, business-driven partnership: Swedish technology meets Peruvian assembly, creating value for both sides and strengthening local industry without reliance on globalist frameworks. All figures and claims are verified and factual.
