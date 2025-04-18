An Open Letter To Prime Minister Honorable Mark Carney And Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre: Takeaways And Solutions

Best Cure Pro Health

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The debates in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday and Thursday nights, April 16-17, 2025, among Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, and others did not have a clear winner, but they did come with some takeaways.1. Based on recent election polls, it is likely that one of you will be elected as the next Prime Minister of Canada. However, it is uncertain whether the next government will be a majority or another minority government.2. Although both of you have discussed energy corridors and investments in energy, for the last 12 years, the federal government of Canada has ignored a solution right under its nose. The Kitsault Energy (KE) project proposed on January 8, 2013 by Krishnan Suthanthiran outlines plans for a dual pipeline corridor for crude oil and natural gas, including a dedicated energy export port and terminal. It is the best solution economically and would have the least impact environmentally.3. The KE proposal would assist First Nations along the pipeline route with housing, education, job training, employment opportunities, etc., and they would have access to healthcare through the Best Cure Foundation 's Pro Health Centers. These centers will be non-profit, operating 24/7, proactive, preventive, primary medical, dental, and eye care wellness centers.4. The KE project is projected to generate tens of billions of dollars in tax revenues to Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and the federal government of Canada. It would also create as much as 30 billion dollars or more in investments in Northwest British Columbia. Additionally, it would create thousands of new high-paying jobs and increase revenues for Canadian energy companies.5. Exporting Canadian energy to Asia will diminish dependence on USA customers. Canadian energy companies can increase revenues by decreasing the discount and increasing the volumes.It is puzzling why both parties and others have totally ignored the Kitsault Energy proposal, even as Canadian and international energy companies have lost as much as 30 billion dollars over the past 30 years due to indifferent and inconsistent Canadian government policies at the federal and provincial levels.

