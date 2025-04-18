Snellings Law Launches The Splash Safely Challenge To Promote Pool And Water Safety Across North Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Snellings Law encourages North Texas families to prioritize pool safety with proactive steps to prevent drowning and water-related injuries this summer.

- Scott SnellingsFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As North Texas families gear up for pool season, Snellings Law is diving into summer with an important message: safety first. Today, the firm officially launched its Splash Safely Challenge, a public awareness campaign aimed at reducing drowning incidents and pool-related injuries by encouraging families to adopt simple, life-saving precautions.Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death for young children, with most incidents occurring in residential pools. Through this initiative, Snellings Law hopes to spark a movement of mindful swimming and community-wide awareness around water safety.“At Snellings Law, we've seen how devastating a preventable accident can be,” said Scott Snellings, owner of Snellings Law.“The Splash Safely Challenge empowers families to take easy, effective steps to protect their loved ones around water. Just a few extra precautions can truly save lives.”How to Join the Splash Safely ChallengeSnellings Law is encouraging families throughout North Texas to get involved by implementing basic water safety measures and sharing their efforts online using the hashtag #SafeSwimWithSnellings.Here's how to participate:- Always supervise children around pools or open water-never leave them unattended.- Enroll kids in swim lessons to teach vital life-saving skills early.- Install barriers like pool fences, self-latching gates, and alarms to prevent unsupervised access.- Learn CPR-it could be the difference between life and death during an emergency.- Create and enforce pool rules, such as no running or diving in shallow areas.Why It MattersAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4. Many incidents happen in backyard pools where lapses in supervision or safety barriers lead to tragedy.“In just seconds, a fun afternoon can become a nightmare,” said Snellings.“That's why we're urging families to make water safety a regular conversation and a shared responsibility.”Creating a Culture of SafetyThroughout the summer, Snellings Law will provide free safety resources, including checklists, educational content, and practical tips, via its website and social media platforms. The goal is to encourage families, caregivers, and pool owners to stay informed and take active steps toward preventing accidents.“We want to equip our community with knowledge, not just as attorneys, but as neighbors and parents,” Snellings added.“When we all do our part, we can make this summer a safer one for everyone.”Take the Challenge, Share the MessageSnellings Law invites the entire North Texas community to be part of the Splash Safely Challenge. Whether you're a parent, grandparent, babysitter, or pool owner-your actions can help save lives.Visit to learn more, download safety materials , and take the pledge to Splash Safely this season. Don't forget to share your efforts on social media using #SafeSwimWithSnellings.About Snellings LawSnellings Law is a Frisco-based personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of serious injuries. With a compassionate approach and strong community focus, the firm is committed to keeping North Texans informed, empowered, and protected.

