The Soul's Language Experiencing Poetry Through The Eyes Of Dr. Teri Dourmashkin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where hurried words often pass without meaning, Dr. Teri Dourmashkin's poetry quietly and firmly reminds us what it means to feel true.With nine published collections, her body of work reads like a journey-not one of explanation or instruction but of expression. Her poems are not created to elicit sympathy or to demand understanding.Rather, they are offerings-emotional landscapes sketched in ink and shared without hesitation.At the center of her work is the belief that poetry is art, and like all art, it is filtered through the souls of both the creator and the recipient.Her poems are born from life's rawest corners-heartache, grief, faith, hope, healing, and love. These themes run through each of her books, yet no two feel alike. They speak in different tones but with the same truth that what we endure, feel, and overcome is not only valid but beautiful.In Visions of Beauty, nature becomes the poet's sanctuary. Trees, tides, and skies do not merely set the scene-they speak. They console. They remind the reader that renewal is constant and that beauty often grows from places touched by pain.This is where healing begins, not with answers, but with presence. That theme of healing continues in Waves of Enlightenment, where the vast ocean of human emotion is explored in all its shades. Romantic love, familial connection, loneliness, joy, and sorrow are felt deeply across these pages. These are poems about life in its full complexity.Love's Eternal Dance explores romantic love but not as a fantasy-it reveals the vulnerability and strength that real love requires.This collection contains short love poems that echo long after reading, portraying how love both breaks and rebuilds.In Ripples of Eternity, the poet turns inward and outward at once, writing of memory, loss, and the eternal presence of what once was. Each poem offers a soft reminder that some echoes never fade, especially those that speak from the soul.In Skyward Ballet, co-authored with Mina Carroll, the spotlight turns to friendship. This light collection celebrates shared paths and the quiet strength of being seen.Lighthouse of Dreams becomes a poetic beacon in times of despair. It speaks directly to those who have known weariness, offering the light of poetry as guidance through the fog.A Veil of Dreams slips into more mysterious territory, reflecting on the unseen, the spiritual, and the silent conversations we have with ourselves when the world is still.Beneath the Surface dares to go deeper. Here, readers are asked not just to observe but to feel what is hidden-the grief we carry, the truths we fear, and the quiet resilience we cultivate in secret.Finally, in Breath of a Warrior, the poet speaks not from the wound but from the healing. These are poems about strength-not in the absence of pain but because of it.Across all nine collections, Dr. Teri Dourmashkin's poetry avoids artifice. It never begs the reader to feel a certain way, nor does it ask to be interpreted through a single lens.Her words are her truth, but they allow you to bring your truth with you. This is not poetry for pity, applause, or analysis. This is poetry as presence.Whether you're searching for romantic poems, poems about grief, poems about hope, or simply the best poems that reflect what it means to be human, her work welcomes you.These poetry books are less about crafting perfection and more about honoring experience. In every verse, she reminds us that what we feel matters-and that through poetry, we might finally allow ourselves to feel it fully.Amazon link:

