Disappearing Dads: Revised Edition Receives Prestigious International Impact Book Award

- Dwight E. DeRamus Jr., authorHOMEWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dwight E. DeRamus Jr., an accomplished author, publisher, and speaker, has been honored with the prestigious International Impact Book Award for his groundbreaking work, "Disappearing Dads: Revised Edition." This award is the second significant recognition of the book, providing practical strategies for healing and breaking the cycle of dysfunction. The profound impact of this book on its readers, making them feel valued and essential, is evident in this award."Winning the International Impact Book Award is truly a privilege and an honor,“ DeRamus said. "The family's foundation is the building block of all human relationships, and I hope Disappearing Dads: Revised Edition impacts readers worldwide.""Disappearing Dads: Revised Edition" emphasizes the importance of the father-child relationship, drawing on biblical principles to illustrate God's intended design for men in their families. This perspective reinforces the significance and enlightens and inspires the audience by highlighting God's original marriage and family design.DeRamus encourages his insights to a call to action for individuals to recognize absent fathers' detrimental effects and break the family dysfunction cycle. The impact of absent fathers on families and society is immeasurable and offers practical solutions for healing and growth. Stability and balance are critical to rearing children in the household. This call to action is a powerful tool that engages the audience and makes them feel responsible for their part in addressing this issue.DeRamus is extending his impact in 2025 through speaking engagements and podcast appearances. The speaking engagements will cover topics such as the impact of absent fathers on families and society, practical solutions for healing and growth, and the importance of the father-child relationship. The book's focus on empowerment makes the audience feel in control of their lives and relationships. For inquiries about booking Dwight for your next speaking event or podcast, visit treynickelmedia.About the Author: Dwight E. DeRamus, Jr., is an educator, mentor, publisher, and author. He has written articles and books since 2010, including the 2019 Human Relations Indie award-winning book Disappearing Dads. Dwight and his family live in the Chicagoland area, where he works as an educator. Dwight also serves as Sunday School Superintendent and deacon at his local church. He is married with two adult children.

Dwight E. DeRamus Jr.

Trey Nickel Media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.