Whispers in the Flame

By Rayees Ahmad Kumar

Each year from April 14 to 20, India observes Fire Services Week in memory of 66 brave firefighters who died in the 1944 Bombay Dock explosion. In Kashmir, the observance has grown from a ceremonial occasion into a pointed reminder of the region's escalating ecological and infrastructural crises - and of the people who continue to battle them on the frontlines.

Fire Services Week in Jammu and Kashmir this year comes amid an unprecedented increase in forest fires. The region recorded 1,243 fire incidents in forests during the 2024-25 fiscal year, more than double the 607 reported in the previous year. These fires affected over 3,500 hectares of land - a significant portion of Kashmir's treasured green cover. The Pir Panjal, north and south Kashmir hills, and parts of Jammu have witnessed recurring blazes, many threatening human settlements and wildlife habitats.

Between March 24 and April 3 alone, 94 major forest fires were reported across 15 districts. In many cases, the fires raged for hours - even days - before they were brought under control, underscoring both the scale of the problem and the limits of current firefighting capacity.

Officials attribute the spike to a confluence of factors: a long dry spell, a second successive winter with low snowfall, rising average temperatures, and careless human activity. Where once Kashmir's mountains were blanketed with snow through spring, today many peaks remain bare. This has implications not only for the region's water security but also its ability to contain fire. Water sources that would have supported firefighting operations are themselves drying up.

The state government's Forest Department has launched a 20-year State Action Plan on Forest Fire (SAPFF) to tackle the crisis, with proposals to install early warning systems, conduct satellite-based monitoring, and train dedicated forest firefighting teams. However, implementation has been slow and sporadic. Equipment shortages persist, and coordination between fire, forest, and disaster response departments remains uneven.

As part of Fire Services Week, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services has intensified public engagement. This includes school lectures, first aid workshops, awareness drives in hospitals, mock drills in government offices, essay and painting competitions for students, and medical checkups for both the public and firefighters. The department has reportedly conducted 7,551 public outreach programs in the past year, reaching over 823,000 people across the UT.

This year's theme -“Unite to Ignite a Fire Safe India” - emphasizes collective responsibility. In Kashmir, this message is particularly urgent. Despite the best efforts of officials and volunteers, many forest fires are exacerbated by human negligence - from open burning of agricultural waste to irresponsible picnicking in vulnerable forest areas. The Department now plans to expand outreach to village heads, religious leaders, and civil society actors to foster a broader sense of ownership over fire prevention.

A standout initiative during the week was a joint skill exchange program hosted at the Fire Headquarters in Srinagar. It brought together personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Forest Department for a hands-on training module in wildfire response. Officials say such exercises are key to ensuring inter-agency readiness for the coming summer months.

The fire services, however, are stretched thin. Many firefighters lack modern gear to tackle forest blazes, which often require entirely different tactics than residential or commercial fires. The terrain is often inaccessible, water scarce, and winds unpredictable. Last year's Bandipora and Anantnag fires, for instance, spread so quickly that even experienced teams could do little more than contain the edges while letting the blaze burn itself out.

Property loss is also significant. Fires in densely populated areas - such as Kishtwar, Sonamarg, Baramulla and Kadipora Anantnag - have razed homes and businesses, leaving hundreds displaced and property worth crores lost in a matter of hours.

Experts say a more ambitious, technology-driven strategy is required. This includes investment in aerial firefighting equipment, real-time mapping using drones and satellites, and stricter enforcement of land-use laws to prevent encroachments and risky construction near forest belts.

Legislation is another frontier. Many environmentalists are calling for new laws to restrict human activity in vulnerable forest zones, particularly during peak fire seasons. Banning campfires, regulating access, and penalizing open burning could go a long way in reducing incidents.

As the week of remembrance draws to a close, it leaves behind more than tributes. It demands introspection - and action. Kashmir's forests are not only vital ecological buffers but also repositories of culture, livelihood, and resilience. Protecting them will require more than brave firemen. It will require a united society, ready to act before the next spark becomes a catastrophe.

– The author is a columnist based in Qazigund, Kashmir.