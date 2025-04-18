Ayatollah Sistani Mourns Aga Baqir's Demise

In a condolence message issued on 19th Shawwal 1446 AH, Ayatollah Sistani offered prayers for the elevation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family, the people of Kashmir and the admirers of the late scholar.

Here is the Translation of the Message which was originally written in Persian.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return.”

The news of the passing of the esteemed scholar, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, Hajj Sayyid Muhammad Baqir Mousavi Kashmiri (may Allah rest his soul in peace), has caused immense sorrow and grief.

That noble personality dedicated many years of his honorable life to the propagation of the true religion and service to the believers, enduring numerous hardships in this path.

We extend our heartfelt condolences on this great loss to all our faithful brothers and sisters in Kashmir, especially to the respected family members and the honorable admirers of the late departed.

We ask the Almighty God to elevate his rank in the hereafter and to grant his survivors beautiful patience and immense reward.

“There is no power nor strength except with Allah, the Most High, the Most Great.”

Pertinently, Agha Syed Muhammad Baqir Al-Mousavi passed away early on Friday after a brief spell of illness. He was 85.

Most prominent member of Aga family of Budgam, Agha Baqir, was not keeping well for some time. His health deteriorated and was rushed to the SMHS Hospital Srinagar where he breathed his last in the early hours of Friday.

Agha sahab was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Budgam.

Known for his scholarship, eloquent oratory, and contributions to Islamic literature Agha Baqir had been serving the community since 1982 after the death of family patriarch Agha Syed Yusuf.

Agha Syed Baqir received his early religious education at Babul Ilm in Budgam. He later pursued advanced theological studies at the Hawza Ilmiyya in Najaf, Iraq, one of the most respected centers of Shia scholarship.

He was also recognised as the representative of Grand Ayatollah Syed Ali Sistani in Kashmir.

